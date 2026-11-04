Erdoğan marks 24 years since AKP came to power

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) celebrated the 24th anniversary of its rise to power on Nov. 3, with President and party leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan describing its 2002 election victory as an “Anatolian revolution.”

“As the AK Party, we have served our cherished nation for a quarter of a century through our works, projects and investments. God willing, we will continue to serve this nation — which we love dearly — and this country, to which we are deeply devoted,” Erdoğan said in a social media post marking the anniversary.

The president said the party’s victory in the Nov. 3, 2002 elections had opened the doors to a “great and strong Türkiye.”

“Twenty-four years ago today, we carried out an Anatolian revolution,” Erdoğan said.

“We are also fully aware that we are on a long and arduous path — a journey during which, God willing, we will continue to provide many more services to our country and advance Türkiye further in every field.”

The AKP was founded on Aug. 14, 2001, under the leadership of Erdoğan and won the 2002 polls with 34.3 percent of the vote, securing a parliamentary majority and ending a period of coalition governments.

Erdoğan became prime minister in March 2003, and the AKP went on to win successive general elections and has remained in power. A 2017 constitutional referendum backed a shift from a parliamentary system to an executive presidency, which took effect in 2018. Since then, the party has governed in alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

In an article marking the party’s 25th founding anniversary in August, Erdoğan said his movement was founded with the aim of reshaping Türkiye’s future, strengthening the bond between the state and citizens and ensuring that the country could make its own decisions.

“Nothing will ever be the same in Türkiye again,” Erdoğan recalled saying when the party was founded, adding that its “greatest source of confidence was the will of the people.”