Özel says he may run for president if no other candidate

ANKARA

Main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel has said he would step forward as a presidential candidate only if no other viable opposition contenders remain and pollsters show him leading against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“If no [any candidate] is left, including [Ankara] Mayor Mansur [Yavaş], and I am also seen leading in the polls, I will not shy away from responsibility. I will become a candidate,” Özel said in a televised interview on Sözcü TV Oct. 29.

This was the first time Özel revealed his potential candidacy for the upcoming elections, slated for May 2028, although under certain conditions.

The main opposition leader, however, recalled that his New Party’s main presidential candidate is still Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is behind bars due to ongoing corruption and fraud allegations.

“However, if Mr. Ekrem cannot place his candidacy [due to legal obstacles], then our alternative candidate is Mr. Yavaş,” Özel said.

Türkiye’s next presidential and parliamentary elections are set for May 2028, although the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is planning to bring it forward to an earlier date so that Erdoğan can run for another term.

A presidential advisor hinted April 2028 as the potential timing of the polls.

Özel, on a question, said his party will not support this initiative, saying, “The elections to be held in 2028 are not early polls.”

Renewing his calls for early polls as soon as possible, Özel said the vote should take place some time in 2027.

Erdoğan, elected twice for the presidency in 2018 and 2023, can run for another term in the case the parliament votes to dissolve itself before his mandate ends. The AKP needs to secure at least 360 votes to do so.