Pakistan names 1st female envoy to Ankara

Pakistan names 1st female envoy to Ankara

ANKARA
Pakistan names 1st female envoy to Ankara

Pakistani veteran diplomat Amna Baloch was appointed as Pakistan's first woman ambassador to Türkiye.

Pakistan has appointed veteran diplomat Amna Baloch as its first woman ambassador to Türkiye, a landmark move in the country’s diplomatic history, as the two countries deepen their ties.

Baloch has taken up her post as ambassador-designate, bringing more than three decades of experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

She previously served as Pakistan’s 33rd foreign secretary, one of the most senior positions in the country’s diplomatic service, following a career spanning several prominent overseas assignments.

A member of Pakistan’s Foreign Service since 1991, Baloch holds master’s degrees in history and business administration.

Her previous postings include Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Copenhagen and Colombo, as well as serving as consul general in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

She later served as Pakistan’s high commissioner to Malaysia between 2019 and 2023 and ambassador to Belgium from 2023 to 2024, before assuming the role of foreign secretary.

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