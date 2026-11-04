Turkish intelligence chief holds security talks in UAE

Turkish intelligence chief holds security talks in UAE

ISTANBUL
Turkish intelligence chief holds security talks in UAE

 

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 2 for talks on regional security, Turkish Ambassador Lütfullah Göktaş said.

UAE National Security Adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for National Security, also attended the meeting.

Göktaş said the discussions focused on joint efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region.

“We believe that our strategic partnership with the UAE will make a significant contribution to strengthening regional security and peace,” he wrote on X on Nov. 3.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation, while exchanging views on regional and international issues, according to the UAE’s state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Mansour visited Istanbul on May 8 for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on bilateral ties and developments in the Middle East.

That meeting covered cooperation in defense, advanced technology, trade and investment, according to the UAE Foreign Ministry. The two sides also stressed the importance of reducing regional tensions and supporting security and stability.

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