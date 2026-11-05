Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on March 12, 2026. (Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a detailed conversation with U.S. envoys ahead of several scheduled meetings between Kiev and Moscow officials, starting with one at the White House on Nov. 5 hosted by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.



The flurry of diplomacy comes as negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States prepare to meet in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11 for the first talks between all three sides since February.



The talks have revived hopes for peace, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds through its fifth year, and a recent rapprochement between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has raised concerns the U.S. could turn its back on Kiev.



“We just had a very detailed, hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner,” Zelensky said in a post on X on Nov. 4 evening, during a visit to Madrid.



“The negotiations must move forward at full throttle to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible. Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps,” he said.



Moscow’s adviser for international economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev and human rights ombudsman Yana Lantratova were to meet the U.S. first lady on Nov. 5 “provided that all logistical arrangements work out,” Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced he would also be meeting Melania Trump in Washington.



Melania Trump last month announced a localized truce between Ukrainian and Russian forces to allow for residents of Oleshky on the southern front to leave, after suffering weeks of shortages of food and medicine.



Zelensky on Nov. 4 awarded Melania Trump a national honor for her role in brokering the partial ceasefire.