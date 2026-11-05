Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years

HONG KONG

Once a figurehead of youthful dissent in Hong Kong, Joshua Wong (2nd R) has been in and out of jail since 2017. (AFP Photo)

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was sentenced to 10 more years in jail in the Chinese territory on Nov. 5 for colluding with foreign powers.



Wong, who became internationally renowned during the “Umbrella Movement” that convulsed Hong Kong in 2014, has already spent almost six years behind bars and is now not due for release until late 2036.



The former student leader, who turned 30 last month, was previously expected to be freed in January after serving four years and eight months for “subversion” under a Beijing-imposed national security law.



But Hong Kong authorities used the same law to charge Wong again in June last year, accusing him of collusion with other countries and entities to impose sanctions against the finance hub and China.



Pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was given 20 years in February under the same legislation.



The court on Nov. 5 described Wong and fellow student leader Nathan Law, in self-imposed exile and wanted by authorities, as “two ring-leaders or masterminds” of a conspiracy to endanger national security.



Wong was potentially facing a life term as his offense was deemed to be “of a grave nature,” judge William Tam said.



But he decided an “appropriate starting point” for Wong’s offense was 13 years, reduced to 10 because of his guilty plea.