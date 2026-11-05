Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza

Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza

ISTANBUL
Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza

An Israeli drone strike killed one Palestinian and wounded another early on Nov. 5 when it hit a tent sheltering displaced people in central Gaza, medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

The drone fired two missiles at the tent west of Al-Zawayda, the sources said. Local sources identified the man killed as Abd Walid Matar.

Israeli artillery shelled eastern Gaza City and Israeli naval vessels opened fire toward the shore. A drone also struck the city’s Al-Karama neighborhood.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces carried out a demolition east of Khan Younis.

The attacks came amid daily Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

On Nov 3, Israeli attacks and wounds from earlier strikes claimed three Palestinian lives in Gaza. Among those killed was a girl who died when an Israeli drone struck a tent near Gaza Municipality Park, also wounding several people.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,599 Palestinians and wounded 5,774 others.

Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023 have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 others in Gaza, according to ministry figures.

The attacks have also caused widespread destruction, affecting around 90% of civilian infrastructure.

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