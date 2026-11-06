Parliament approves defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

ANKARA

Türkiye’s parliament has approved a bill authorizing ratification of a joint defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan that treats an external armed attack on any member as an attack on all three.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement passed with support from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The three countries signed the agreement in Mecca on Aug. 7.

Under its collective defense provision, the countries commit to assisting a member facing an armed attack or military aggression.

The scope and nature of that assistance, including military support, would be determined after assessing the needs and available capabilities.

An explanatory memorandum submitted to parliament says the provision would not operate automatically.

Decisions would follow consultations and agreement, with each country acting under its constitution, national legislation and decisions by its competent authorities.

The agreement also preserves obligations arising from existing international treaties. Turkish officials have said it complements Türkiye’s NATO commitments.

The vote comes as Ankara considers military support for Saudi Arabia following attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The Defense Ministry has said sending Turkish troops would require separate parliamentary authorization.

During the debate, AKP lawmaker Ziya Altunyaldız said the agreement sought to prevent conflict and did not target any third country.

CHP lawmaker Mehmet Güzelmansur called for clear rules to prevent clashes with Türkiye’s other international obligations and ensure parliamentary oversight.

The pact covers technology sharing, joint weapons production and research and development.

It also provides for training defense industry personnel and exchanging expertise among the three countries’ manufacturers and research institutions.

Personnel exchanges, joint training and military exercises are intended to improve the ability of their armed forces to operate together.

Counterterrorism cooperation would extend to the operational level, while intelligence would be shared through agreed secure channels subject to confidentiality and data protection requirements.

The countries would also consult regularly on security threats and develop individual or joint measures.

Logistical support would cover weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other equipment in peacetime, war and emergencies, depending on availability and compatibility.

A Strategic Political and Defense Committee comprising foreign ministers, defense ministers and military chiefs will oversee cooperation and address obstacles to implementation.

The committee, which held its first meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31, is to meet twice a year. The countries’ leaders may also meet annually when necessary.

The agreement provides for a secretariat in Saudi Arabia, headed by a secretary-general serving a three-year term that rotates among the founding members.

Pakistan holds the first term. Admission of other countries requires the founding members’ consensus.

Parliamentary approval does not itself bring the agreement into force. That will occur when the last instrument of ratification is deposited with the committee’s secretariat.

The pact has no expiry date.

A member may withdraw after 10 years by giving the other parties at least three months’ written notice through diplomatic channels.

Withdrawal or termination would not affect previously agreed projects already underway.

Obligations to protect classified information would also remain in place.