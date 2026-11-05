Erdoğan hopes US polls to contribute to regional peace

ANKARA

President Erdoğan answered questions from reporters on the plane on his return from a visit to South Korea. (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted the deep historical connection between Türkiye and the U.S. as major NATO allies, adding that he hopes the U.S. midterm results bring greater peace across the region and the world.

“Our greatest wish is for the election results to contribute to lasting peace and stability in our region. To this end, we will continue to be in close dialogue with both the American administration, the House of Representatives and the Senate,” Erdoğan told reporters on Nov. 5 during his return flight from South Korea.

His comments came after the Trump administration suffered a defeat in the midterm elections, which handed control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats.

Asked how the election results would affect bilateral relations and regional stability, Erdoğan expressed hope that the outcome would bring positive developments on both fronts.

“It would probably be a bit early to make definitive statements. Turkish-American relations are deeply rooted and built on solid foundations. We are two countries that are NATO allies and possess a strategic relationship spanning many years,” the president said.

On the international front, Erdoğan stressed that the region was passing through a turbulent period for a long time. “Unfortunately, wars, conflicts and atrocities continue all around us. We want our region to attain peace and tranquility as soon as possible,” he said.

Erdoğan mulls visiting Azerbaijan

Addressing reports of tension between Ankara and Baku, Erdoğan stressed that nothing can disrupt the historical bond between the two countries.

“I am planning to visit Azerbaijan for their Victory Day on Nov. 8, provided no extraordinary situation arises. Through this visit, we hope to take the necessary steps,” Erdoğan stated.

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev declined to attend the Organization of Turkic States leaders’ summit in Ankara in late October, following reports that Baku had accused several Turkish officials of meddling in its domestic affairs.

“I always say that our relations with Azerbaijan go far beyond classic diplomatic contacts. The unbreakable bond between our two countries is the product of our shared history, culture, destiny and our future. There is no obstacle that the brotherhood of Türkiye and Azerbaijan cannot overcome,” the president stated.

Türkiye to exert efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Erdoğan also commented on recently intensified international diplomacy to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We found the opportunity to discuss all these things during [Ukrainian President Volodmyr] Mr. Zelensky’s visit to Türkiye last Saturday,” Erdoğan recalled, stressing he conveyed that Ankara attaches great importance to the cessation of the conflict through negotiations.

“As Türkiye, we are doing our best to pave the way to peace, and we will continue to do so. Following this meeting with Mr. Zelensky, we now wish to address the Russian side of the matter by holding a meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Mr. Putin as well,” Erdoğan said.

Steps taken to address fund-crisis

Asked about ongoing investigations into the multibillion-dollar fund crisis, Erdoğan reaffirmed that all relevant institutions are taking key steps under a road map set by a government panel.

“It is impossible for us to give any concessions [through this process],” Erdoğan said.

“Bribery, abuse [of bureaucratic powers] — all of these are being uncovered one by one. People you would least expect have become involved in these matters. The judiciary is identifying them and doing what is necessary,” he added.

“Running this process without using public resources is our fundamental principle,” the president said, adding that this cleansing of the system will result in a stronger financial market.