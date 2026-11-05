Türk Telekom’s revenue rises to 86 billion Turkish Liras in third quarter

Türk Telekom’s revenue rises to 86 billion Turkish Liras in third quarter

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom’s revenue rises to 86 billion Turkish Liras in third quarter

Türk Telekom’s consolidated revenues increased by 11.9 percent year-on-year to 86.4 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter of 2026, with an accelerated pace of growth.

EBITDA grew 6.9 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year to 37 billion liras with a 42.9 percent margin.

The company said in a statement that its operating profit was 18.06 billion liras, while net income stood at 7.68 billion liras.

“The projects we successfully completed not only gave a significant boost to our growth but also reinforced the resilience of our diversified revenue structure and business model,” said Ebubekir Şahin, Türk Telekom CEO.

Behind this success lies Türk Telekom’s ability to turn its long-established communication infrastructure and the technological capabilities it has deepened over the years into added value in large-scale, multi-layered projects, he added.

“In this context, we have undertaken the end-to-end communication and technology infrastructure of COP31 and become its Global Digital Transformation and Technology Partner,” he noted.

“We will showcase our extensive expertise, from our fibre and mobile infrastructure to our data centers, cyber security, cloud and next-generation technology solutions, on an international stage in front of participants from all over the world,” Şahin said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish defense and aerospace exports maintain uninterrupted growth

Turkish defense and aerospace exports maintain uninterrupted growth
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