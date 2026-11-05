Turkish exports to neighboring countries reach $23.4 billion in January-October

ANKARA

Türkiye’s exports to its neighboring countries reached $23.4 billion in the first 10 months of the year, driven by steady annual trade growth led by chemical and agricultural products, according to Trade Ministry data.

Turkish exports to the country’s immediate neighbors rose 2.3 percent year-on-year. These neighbors include Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Greece.

Iraq remained Türkiye’s largest regional export destination, accounting for $7.5 billion in Turkish exports in January-October.

Bulgaria followed with $4.4 billion, Greece with $2.8 billion and Georgia with $2.4 billion.

Georgia led the growth with a 17.8 percent surge in exports, followed closely by Syria at 16.5 percent and Bulgaria at 14.8 percent.

The chemicals and chemical products sector dominated the market, generating $4.4 billion during the 10-month period, the data showed.

The agricultural sector, comprising grains, pulses, oilseeds and related products, followed with nearly $2.4 billion, while the manufacturing sector, comprising furniture, paper and forest products, recorded $1.8 billion.

The lowest exports to the seven countries were recorded in ornamental plants and products, totaling $25.3 million.

The dataset excluded figures for Nakhchivan and Armenia due to a lack of direct land trade data.