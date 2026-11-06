Türkiye secures nearly $400 million for railway modernization from AIIB

Türkiye secures nearly $400 million for railway modernization from AIIB

ANKARA
Türkiye secures nearly $400 million for railway modernization from AIIB

Türkiye has secured 350 million euros ($393 million) in financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to modernize its railway maintenance fleet and strengthen institutional capacity as part of the Turkish State Railways’ (TCDD) modernization project.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a statement that the investment would help prepare Türkiye’s railways for the future not only by building new lines but also by improving the maintenance of existing infrastructure and operational quality.

“We’re renewing our maintenance machinery fleet, lowering the average age of our existing machinery and strengthening institutional capacity to achieve higher efficiency, greater safety and a more sustainable operational structure,” he said.

“We will add 99 next-generation maintenance machines to the fleet, including eight turnout tamping machines, 11 continuously operating 32-tine tamping machines, seven ballast regulators, one rail milling machine, one rail grinding machine, six dynamic track stabilizers, 24 catenary maintenance vehicles and 41 positioning vehicles,” he added.

These machines will shorten maintenance times and increase operational efficiency.

The official noted that preparations for the procurement tenders were complete and the tender notices had been published.

“We plan to conduct our tenders in December and expect all 99 machines to be delivered to our fleet within 48 months after the contracts are signed,” he said.

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