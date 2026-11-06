Turkish wind sector’s operation, maintenance market reaches $350 million

Turkish wind sector’s operation, maintenance market reaches $350 million

ISTANBUL  
Turkish wind sector’s operation, maintenance market reaches $350 million

 

Türkiye’s annual onshore wind energy operation and maintenance market has reached an estimated $350 million, based on international benchmark prices, according to an industry study.

The 2025 Consultancy, Maintenance and Other Services Inventory Survey, prepared by the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA), examines the country’s operational wind fleet of 472 wind farms and more than 5,000 turbines, with installed mechanical capacity exceeding 16 gigawatts (GW).

Turbines rated between 2 and 4 megawatts (MW) account for approximately $178 million, or nearly half, of the estimated annual operation and maintenance market.

The survey also found that 2,512 MW of operational capacity, equivalent to 15.5 percent of the total fleet, consists of turbines that have reached or exceeded 15 years of operation.

Assuming service agreements expire after 15 years of operation, the cumulative value of contracts potentially becoming available for new tenders is projected to reach approximately $284 million by 2041.

The study found that 29.6 percent of Türkiye’s wind capacity consists of turbines below 3 MW, while 38.2 percent comprises modern turbines rated at 4.2 MW and above.

TWEA Chairman İbrahim Erden said Türkiye’s wind capacity now requires a strong operation and maintenance ecosystem to preserve the value of existing investments.

“Our operational fleet, with more than 16 gigawatts of installed mechanical capacity, represents significant economic and technical value. Proper management of maintenance, repair and refurbishment processes is essential to preserving this value over the long term,” he said.

Erden added that the estimated $350 million annual market highlights the sector’s scale, while the 2,512 MW reaching the 15-year operational threshold points to growing technical needs.

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