Netflix to invest 10 billion Turkish Liras in local productions

Netflix to invest 10 billion Turkish Liras in local productions

ISTANBUL
Netflix to invest 10 billion Turkish Liras in local productions

Netflix has committed 10 billion Turkish Liras toward local film and series production from 2026 through 2028.

Under the investment plan, new series and films will be shot in different cities across Türkiye, while new employment opportunities will be created for professionals working in the creative industries.

“Türkiye, the global leader in the annual production of television series episodes, is also home to the world’s third-largest and Europe’s largest film production facility,” said Burak Dağlıoğlu, president of Türkiye’s Investment and Finance Office.

“Turkish series, which are exported to 190 countries and reach more than 1 billion viewers, generate over $1 billion in export revenue, demonstrating the global success of our industry,” Dağlıoğlu said.

“We regard Netflix’s 10 billion lira investment as an important indication of confidence in Türkiye’s production potential in the creative industries, its skilled workforce and its global competitiveness,” he added.

Diego Ávalos, Netflix’s Vice President of Content for Spain, Portugal and Türkiye, noted the company was celebrating its 10th anniversary in Türkiye.

“Over the past decade, we have filmed in more than 30 cities and brought over 90 local productions to audiences,” Ávalos said.

“These productions, which have attracted strong interest in Türkiye and around the world, entered Netflix’s Top 10 lists in more than 90 countries. This success reflects the talent within Türkiye’s creative industry,” he added.

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