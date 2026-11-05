Türkiye welcomes Iraq’s new military outposts on border

ANKARA



Türkiye has expressed its support to Iraq’s efforts to establish security across the country and the establishment of new military outposts on the border of the neighbors.

In a statement on Nov. 5, officials from the Defense Ministry welcomed Baghdad’s steps to strengthen its military presence on the border.

“In line with the goals of ensuring effective border security, clearing the region of terrorism, and establishing an environment of peace, prosperity, and stability, we will continue to provide all kinds of support to our neighbor Iraq,” the officials stressed.

They also reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to working with Iraq in the field of defense and security. Türkiye and Iraq had signed a comprehensive security agreement to intensify anti-terror cooperation and provide training and other assistance to the latter’s army.

Iraq has recently moved to clear Sinjar province from the terrorist organization in a step welcomed by Türkiye.

The two countries also cooperate on Ankara’s “terror-free Türkiye” bid through the disarmament and dissolution of PKK.

Ministry officials also addressed the killing of a Turkish private, who lost his life on Nov. 3 along the Turkish-Iranian border during an operation targeting illegal crossings.

Informing that a probe has already been launched in Türkiye and by Iranian officials, the ministry said, “Efforts to clarify all aspects of the incident are being carried out meticulously and in coordination with the Iranian authorities.”