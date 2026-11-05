Türkiye welcomes Iraq’s new military outposts on border

Türkiye welcomes Iraq’s new military outposts on border

ANKARA
Türkiye welcomes Iraq’s new military outposts on border


Türkiye has expressed its support to Iraq’s efforts to establish security across the country and the establishment of new military outposts on the border of the neighbors.

In a statement on Nov. 5, officials from the Defense Ministry welcomed Baghdad’s steps to strengthen its military presence on the border.

“In line with the goals of ensuring effective border security, clearing the region of terrorism, and establishing an environment of peace, prosperity, and stability, we will continue to provide all kinds of support to our neighbor Iraq,” the officials stressed.

They also reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to working with Iraq in the field of defense and security. Türkiye and Iraq had signed a comprehensive security agreement to intensify anti-terror cooperation and provide training and other assistance to the latter’s army.

Iraq has recently moved to clear Sinjar province from the terrorist organization in a step welcomed by Türkiye.

The two countries also cooperate on Ankara’s “terror-free Türkiye” bid through the disarmament and dissolution of PKK.

Ministry officials also addressed the killing of a Turkish private, who lost his life on Nov. 3 along the Turkish-Iranian border during an operation targeting illegal crossings.

Informing that a probe has already been launched in Türkiye and by Iranian officials, the ministry said, “Efforts to clarify all aspects of the incident are being carried out meticulously and in coordination with the Iranian authorities.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye sends seismic research vessel to Pakistan for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye sends seismic research vessel to Pakistan for oil, gas exploration
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye sends seismic research vessel to Pakistan for oil, gas exploration

    Türkiye sends seismic research vessel to Pakistan for oil, gas exploration

  2. Turkish defense and aerospace exports maintain uninterrupted growth

    Turkish defense and aerospace exports maintain uninterrupted growth

  3. Suspect in deadly shooting spree in Afyonkarahisar detained

    Suspect in deadly shooting spree in Afyonkarahisar detained

  4. COP31 seeks to turn climate pledges into concrete action

    COP31 seeks to turn climate pledges into concrete action

  5. Central Bank to release final Inflation report on Nov 12

    Central Bank to release final Inflation report on Nov 12
Recommended
Turkish Cypriots reject EU report as biased

Turkish Cypriots reject EU report as biased
Parliament approves defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

Parliament approves defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan
Germany to speed up visa procedures for Turkish businesspeople

Germany to speed up visa procedures for Turkish businesspeople
Erdoğan hopes US polls to contribute to regional peace

Erdoğan hopes US polls to contribute to regional peace
Fidan set to meet Turkish Cypriot leaders

Fidan set to meet Turkish Cypriot leaders
Türkiye rejects EU’s 2026 report as biased, unfair

Türkiye rejects EU’s 2026 report as biased, unfair
WORLD Netanyahu loses ally’s backing in coalition talks

Netanyahu loses ally’s backing in coalition talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost the endorsement of a longtime ultra-Orthodox ally on Nov. 5, as rival Gadi Eisenkot received the most recommendations to form a government following an election that left neither main bloc with a majority.
ECONOMY Turkish defense and aerospace exports maintain uninterrupted growth

Turkish defense and aerospace exports maintain uninterrupted growth

Türkiye’s investments in the defense and aerospace industry have driven an annual increase in exports since 2020.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿