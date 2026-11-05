Former Turkish intelligence officer died of heart disease, forensic report finds

Former Turkish intelligence officer died of heart disease, forensic report finds

ISTANBUL
Former Turkish intelligence officer died of heart disease, forensic report finds

A forensic examination conducted as part of a reopened investigation into the 2011 death of former Turkish intelligence officer Kaşif Kozinoğlu has concluded that he died of heart disease, finding no medical evidence of poisoning or fatal physical trauma.

The report by the Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) was based on examinations of samples recovered from Kozinoğlu’s grave during an exhumation on Sept. 12.

Kozinoğlu was pronounced dead on Nov. 12, 2011, after being transferred from a Silivri prison to a state hospital. An initial autopsy conducted the following day identified signs of cardiovascular disease, including enlarged heart weight and atherosclerotic plaques in the coronary arteries.

The forensic council said the examination of recovered bones revealed no significant evidence of trauma beyond fractures to the sternum and ribs, which could have resulted from resuscitation efforts.

Toxicological tests detected several heavy metals, including antimony, lead, arsenic and cadmium. However, the report found no evidence of prolonged antimony exposure or associated organ damage. No drugs, pesticides or other toxic substances were detected, while tests also ruled out abnormal radioactive exposure.

The report concluded that there was no medical evidence that Kozinoğlu had been killed through poisoning or physical violence, determining that cardiovascular disease was the cause of death. It also found that isosorbide dinitrate, a medication administered after he reported chest pain, had not contributed to his death.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish defense and aerospace exports maintain uninterrupted growth

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