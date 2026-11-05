Former minister questioned for second time in fund probe

ISTANBUL

Former minister and ex-ruling party official Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, her husband and the former head of markets regulator were questioned by prosecutors for a second time on Nov. 5, as part of an ongoing investigation into Türkiye’s investment fund crisis.

Kaya, her husband and former Capital Markets Board (SPK) Chairman İbrahim Ömer Gönül gave their testimonies at Istanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse as “suspects,” media reports said.

Details of their latest testimonies have not yet been made public.

Türkiye has been grappling with a major financial crisis since mid-September, when the collapse of an investment bubble prompted market regulators to suspend and liquidate 131 manipulated investment funds.

The Kaya couple is accused of making illicit gains through one of the funds placed into liquidation by the SPK.

Former SPK chairman Gönül, meanwhile, was alleged to have abused his office in connection with the funds’ rapid surge in value. The Treasury and Finance Ministry subsequently granted authorization for an investigation into the allegations.

Kaya and her husband previously gave statements to prosecutors as part of the same investigation.

During their initial questioning on Oct. 7, the couple denied receiving privileged information or trading tips regarding their stock market transactions.

The couple maintained that they had temporarily invested part of the proceeds from their share sales in investment funds.



The pair come under scrutiny over alleged illicit gains exceeding 2 billion Turkish Liras, with reports later claiming that they applied to return the money.



Kaya, who also served as deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), had announced her resignation from the party post following the allegations surrounding her involvement in the fund scandal.



On Nov. 3, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Türkiye’s investment fund crisis was not the result of mere stock market manipulation but stemmed from an extensive criminal network involving senior financial bureaucrats.