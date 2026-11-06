New Party urges global left to back Türkiye’s UN chief candidate

ANKARA

Main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel has called on left-wing, social democratic and socialist parties to support Türkiye’s candidate for the next United Nations secretary-general, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, in a letter sent on Nov. 6.

According to a statement from his party, Özel sent the letter to leaders of left-wing, social democratic and socialist parties, including those in government and its coalition partner in 132 U.N. member states, seeking their backing for Sinirlioğlu.

Veteran diplomat Sinirlioğlu currently serves as secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

“At a time when multilateralism is under pressure and the United Nations is grappling with profound challenges, his leadership will be vital to restoring confidence in the institution,” Özel said in his letter.

Özel noted that Sinirlioğlu demonstrated his ability to foster dialogue across complex international divisions throughout his more than 40-year diplomatic career, including during his tenure at Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry and as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Türkiye on Oct. 30 nominated Sinirlioğlu to succeed U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

The nomination came after a deadlock in the selection process, with the latest straw poll at the U.N. Security Council on Oct. 30 failing to produce a conclusive outcome.

Guterres, who is serving his second five-year term, is due to leave office on Dec. 31.