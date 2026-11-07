Fidan backs two-state solution ahead of Cyprus talks

Fidan backs two-state solution ahead of Cyprus talks

NICOSIA
Fidan backs two-state solution ahead of Cyprus talks

 

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for a two-state solution in Cyprus during a visit to Nicosia on Nov. 6, ahead of U.N.-hosted talks between the island’s two leaders.

Fidan met Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel during the visit, discussing bilateral relations and recent developments in the Cyprus dispute.

“We believe the most realistic solution to the Cyprus issue lies in two states existing side by side on the island,” Fidan wrote on social media after the meetings.

He said Türkiye would continue supporting Turkish Cypriots in freely shaping their future and strengthen ties with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s address to the U.N. General Assembly.

Erhürman is scheduled to meet Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides on Nov. 9. Maria Angela Holguin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy on Cyprus, will host the meeting in the U.N. Protected Area.

Christodoulides expressed optimism on Nov. 5, saying Holguin had told him by telephone that specific announcements could be made over the weekend.

He said discussions went beyond opening additional crossing points and also covered the format and substance of negotiations.

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