Impeached Paraguay leader charged over shock implosion of bank

ASUNCION

Handout picture released by Paraguay's attorney general office shows impeached president Santiago Pena arriving for questioning on Nov. 7, 2026. (Handout / AFP Photo)

Paraguayan prosecutors charged ex-president Santiago Pena and took him into custody on Nov. 7 over a banking crisis that saw millions cut off from their money and sparked major protests.



Pena, Paraguay’s youngest-ever president, was removed from office by the Senate on Nov. 6, just three days after the collapse of a leading bank with which he had business links.



He had offered to resign but lawmakers impeached him instead, thereby stripping him of the immunity he would have enjoyed had he stepped down.



In a fast-moving sequence of events, he was brought before prosecutors on Nov. 7 and charged with “breach of trust and mismanagement for personal gain.”



After a hearing with Pena, Judge Hernan Otazu told reporters he had ordered the former president taken into pre-trial custody.



An indictment against Pena states that “between 2023 and 2026, UENO BANK S.A. allegedly received deposits and loans from public and pension entities” and that it “was also allegedly granting loans to companies linked to the bank’s economic group in an irregular manner.”



Pena was grilled for around three hours over his links to Ueno Bank, a digital-first fintech company with which nearly half of Paraguay’s population of 6.5 million have accounts.



The 47-year-old economist owned shares in Ueno Holding, the controlling company of the bank, until he sold them last year.