Iran says two tankers caught fire in Hormuz after hitting mines

TEHRAN

A man looks out over the water as a small boat passes cargo ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, early Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

Two oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said yesterday, according to state news agency IRNA.



Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, Tehran has severely restricted traffic through the strategic waterway, insisting vessels use routes authorized by the Islamic republic.



The United States has in response imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers travel the strait, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.



“Two oil tankers violating regulations, one in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz and the other within the strait, caught fire and are currently engulfed in intense flames after striking naval mines while attempting to cross through unauthorized routes,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran’s military, said in a statement.



“The two tankers had reportedly committed multiple violations, including switching off their navigation and positioning systems, as they attempted to transit through an unauthorized route,” the statement added.

The Guards did not specify the name or nationality of the tankers.



U.S. Central Command said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer and has recently said that all mines have been cleared from the waterway.



The IRNA separately reported late on Nov. 7 that sounds of explosions were heard in parts of the country.



Officials confirmed an “impact” in the port city of Jask, the IRNA said.



U.S. President Donald Trump previously talked up the possibility of resuming heavy strikes on Iran but has since walked back from the idea.



Nevertheless, the U.S. military has conducted occasional limited strikes.