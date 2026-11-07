Former SPK deputy chairman arrested in fund probe

Former SPK deputy chairman arrested in fund probe

ISTANBUL
Former SPK deputy chairman arrested in fund probe

 

An Istanbul court remanded four suspects, including former Capital Markets Board (SPK) deputy chairman Enver Usca, in custody on Nov. 7 as part of an investigation into investment fund transactions.

Usca, former SPK market surveillance and supervision department head Ercan Urkan and Mustafa Alper Taş, a department head at the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), were remanded on suspicion of bribery.

Tera Holding’s administrative affairs director, Ümit Sincanlı, was remanded on suspicion of membership in a criminal organization and money laundering.

Former SPK corporate finance department head Kürşad Sait Babuçcu was released under judicial supervision, with a foreign travel ban and a requirement to report regularly to the authorities.

Former SPK board member Bülent Murat Haholu was released after questioning by prosecutors.

All six suspects were detained on Nov. 3 and taken to the Istanbul Courthouse on Nov. 6. The investigation is being conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Probe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

    Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

  2. More suspects detained in fund investigation

    More suspects detained in fund investigation

  3. Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

    Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

  4. Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

    Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

  5. Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit

    Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit
Recommended
Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices
More suspects detained in fund investigation

More suspects detained in fund investigation
Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31
Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran
Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit

Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit
Nearly 28,000 security personnel deployed for COP31

Nearly 28,000 security personnel deployed for COP31
COP31 host city Antalya turns village into zero-waste hub

COP31 host city Antalya turns village into zero-waste hub
WORLD Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, authorities and an energy provider said on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye aims to attract at least $10 billion in investment led by the private sector into data centers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure by 2030, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 7.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿