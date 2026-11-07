Former SPK deputy chairman arrested in fund probe

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court remanded four suspects, including former Capital Markets Board (SPK) deputy chairman Enver Usca, in custody on Nov. 7 as part of an investigation into investment fund transactions.

Usca, former SPK market surveillance and supervision department head Ercan Urkan and Mustafa Alper Taş, a department head at the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), were remanded on suspicion of bribery.

Tera Holding’s administrative affairs director, Ümit Sincanlı, was remanded on suspicion of membership in a criminal organization and money laundering.

Former SPK corporate finance department head Kürşad Sait Babuçcu was released under judicial supervision, with a foreign travel ban and a requirement to report regularly to the authorities.

Former SPK board member Bülent Murat Haholu was released after questioning by prosecutors.

All six suspects were detained on Nov. 3 and taken to the Istanbul Courthouse on Nov. 6. The investigation is being conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.