Erdoğan appoints rectors to 11 universities

Erdoğan appoints rectors to 11 universities

ANKARA
Erdoğan appoints rectors to 11 universities

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed rectors to 11 universities, according to decisions published in the Official Gazette on Nov. 7.

Kuddusi Erkılıç was named rector of Erciyes University, Adnan Özcan of Eskişehir Technical University and Yılmaz Çatal of Isparta University of Applied Sciences.

Recep Ulucak was appointed to Kayseri University, Mustafa Orçan to Kırıkkale University and Mehmet Çelik to Konya Technical University.

Other appointments included Recep Bentli at Malatya Turgut Özal University, Turhan Kaçar at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University and Zafer Tatlı at Sakarya University of Applied Sciences.

İbrahim Baz was named rector of Şırnak University and Hasan Rıza Aydın of Trabzon University.

The appointments were made under the Higher Education Law and Presidential Decree No. 3.

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