Sinirlioğlu pledges active diplomacy in bid to lead UN

WASHINGTON

Türkiye’s nominee for U.N. secretary-general, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, pledged on Nov. 6 to pursue active mediation and make the organization more transparent and accountable if selected.

Sinirlioğlu, currently secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), outlined his priorities at a dialogue with U.N. member states and civil society representatives.

The organization needed “an active and experienced diplomatic mediator, prepared to go where peace is most needed,” he said. “Engaging with those with whom we disagree is not a concession, but a responsibility.”

He warned that geopolitical tensions and economic inequalities were rising, while human rights were being undermined by double standards.

His five priorities were preventing and resolving conflicts, restoring confidence in multilateralism, preparing for emerging challenges, advancing sustainable development and climate action, and protecting human rights.

He pledged to uphold the U.N. Charter, act independently and impartially, and give underrepresented voices a role in shaping global solutions.

Sinirlioğlu called for reforms to improve the U.N.’s efficiency, digital capabilities and financial accountability.

“Taxpayers around the world need to see where their money goes, what projects it finances, and what impact it creates,” he said.

Responding to a question from the Arab Group, he pledged to make Palestinian rights a priority and work toward a political settlement based on a two-state solution.

“The immediate humanitarian situation, particularly in Gaza, must remain a central priority,” he said.

On maritime security, including in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, he said attacks on commercial vessels, threats to civilian seafarers and unjustified restrictions on navigation were unacceptable, regardless of their source or motivation.