Poland mourns six killed in Krakow shooting rampage

Poland mourns six killed in Krakow shooting rampage

KRAKOW
Poland mourns six killed in Krakow shooting rampage

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said the gunman appeared to be 'fascinated by far-right ideologies'. (AFP Photo)

Krakow's Main Market Square remained sealed off on Nov. 8 as mourners brought candles in tribute to six people killed by a gunman who authorities said was "fascinated by far-right ideologies."

The 24-year-old Polish national opened fire at random on Nov. 7 in the heart of Krakow's historic center, in what Prime Minister Donald Tusk called an act of "terrorism."

A British national was among the dead in Poland's second city, according to police. And among the 15 wounded were nationals from Austria, Britain, Germany, Portugal and Russia, authorities told the PAP news agency.

Three more bodies were later found at the suspect's home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, around 150 kilometres (95 miles) northeast of Krakow. Police said they were his parents and a sister.

The gunman was wounded in a shootout with police and is in critical condition in hospital.

Two police officers were also wounded.

The National Prosecutor's Office said it had launched a terrorism investigation.

"I'm absolutely devastated," Weronika Filar, 27, a Krakow resident, told AFP on Nov. 8.

"It's one of the safest places on Earth genuinely... I did not expect anything like this to happen to us," she said, adding, "Our city will never be the same."

The two police officers were wounded as they desperately chased the suspect, who was masked and dressed in military garb, including a bullet-proof vest.

The man left his car at an intersection and started shooting at the officers with a semi-automatic rifle, according to police.

One police officer was in serious but stable condition, the interior ministry said, as quoted by PAP. Police appealed for blood donors for the officer, named as "Jakub Kulik, who without hesitation confronted an armed attacker.

Social media images showed the two police firing at the gunman, with one managing to wound him despite his own injuries.

On Nov. 8 morning, the usually busy site of the attack was sealed off with red-and-white tape.

People laid out candles and police checked the bags of workers at the cafes and restaurants on the square.

Most of the souvenir shops remained closed.

Black flags and Poland's flags with black ribbons were seen in the city as Warsaw announced two days of national mourning for the victims from Nov. 8.

The suspect was named in the media as Michal O.

The three bodies found at the gunman's home were his parents and a sister, regional police said on social media.

The victims were a 53-year-old man and two women aged 52 and 21.

"Injuries were found on the bodies, which were preliminarily assessed as gunshot wounds... Seven firearms were seized from the flat," police added.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said police had also found weapons in the suspect's car.

According to investigators quoted in the Polish media, Michal O. had no previous criminal record.

He was a member of a shooting club, along with his father.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was "shocked and saddened by the appalling shooting."

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