Türkiye to host global climate talks as COP31 opens

ANTALYA

The Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya will kick off a two-week climate diplomacy marathon on Nov. 9 for the United Nations annual summit, bringing together world leaders, policymakers and scientists to shape the global climate agenda.

First held in Berlin in 1995, the annual summit provides a platform for countries party to the convention to assess progress in combating climate change, develop common solutions, and make decisions shaping global climate policies.

Türkiye will preside over COP31, which runs on Nov. 9-20 and addresses key decisions on sustainable development and climate policies.

The 11-day summit is expected to draw more than 90 heads of state and government, alongside ministers, scientists, civil society representatives and other global stakeholders.

Delegations from 197 countries are expected to attend, with the overall number of participants exceeding 100,000. Event and exhibition areas are also projected to attract up to 1.5 million visitors.

The leaders’ summit, scheduled for Nov. 11–12, will open with speeches by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are among the other leaders expected to attend

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A 1.1-million-square-meter site has been prepared in Antalya to accommodate the conference, with the venue divided into two main sections: Blue Zone and Green Zone.

The Blue Zone will serve as the main hub for official negotiations, high-level meetings and diplomatic engagements.

Access to the area will be restricted, with entry subject to U.N. accreditation and security procedures.

Alongside formal discussions, the zone will host a series of side events and panel sessions addressing key priorities, including climate adaptation, clean energy, zero waste, sustainable cities, climate finance, technology, health and the green transition.

Covering 527,414 square meters, Blue Zone will house plenary halls, delegation offices, national pavilions, a press and media center, as well as restaurants and other facilities.

One of its prominent structures will be the five-petal-shaped “Time Tunnel,” a 10,000-square-meter facility that will serve as a Zero Waste Museum, highlighting sustainability and resource efficiency.

Meeting rooms and conference halls across the COP31 venue have been named after landmarks, historical figures, and cultural elements reflecting Anatolia’s heritage and Turkish-Islamic civilization.

The largest plenary hall in the Blue Zone, with a capacity of 1,794 people, has been named “Anadolu.” It will host state and government representatives and official negotiations.