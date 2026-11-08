Nearly 28,000 security personnel deployed for COP31

ANTALYA

Turkish forces have stepped up security measures in the Mediterranean province of Antalya ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, with nearly 28,000 personnel expected to be deployed across the city over the two-week event.

According to a security plan announced by Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin ahead of COP31, a total of 27,957 personnel will be on duty during the summit.

The deployment will include 2,094 riot police officers and 1,699 special operations personnel.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) named Uçbey, recently added to the inventory of the Antalya Police Department, will also be used to conduct aerial surveillance over large areas.

The security operation will involve not only police and gendarmerie forces but also the Coast Guard Command.

Security measures will be further tightened during the Leaders’ Summit on Nov. 11-12, when more than 90 heads of state and government are expected to gather in Antalya.

Schools in the city’s central districts will switch to remote learning on both days to facilitate traffic flow and ensure security during the high-level meetings.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi previously said Türkiye would implement security measures for COP31 on a par with those put in place for the NATO Leaders’ Summit held in Ankara in July.