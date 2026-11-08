COP31 host city Antalya turns village into zero-waste hub

ANTALYA

A community neighboring Antalya’s COP31 venue has transformed into a fully operational “Zero Waste Village,” showcasing Türkiye’s commitment to sustainable living.

Under a project launched by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the Solak neighborhood underwent extensive renovations, covering its roads, buildings, school and public spaces.

New facilities and workshops were established to make recycling part of everyday life.

Roads were resurfaced, houses and communal buildings were renovated, while walls were decorated with COP31-themed murals featuring local landmarks, wildlife and environmental messages.

A new Zero Waste Activity Area was built, featuring a village square, production workshops, sales outlets and social spaces.

Dedicated facilities will enable local women to produce, display and sell handmade goods made from recyclable materials. Textile and carpentry workshops were also established, alongside composting and animal food production facilities.

Recycling units for paper, glass, plastic, metal, electronic waste and batteries were installed across the village. A mobile waste collection center and a dedicated recycling station were also introduced to encourage waste separation at source.

Artworks made from discarded materials, including wooden horse sculptures, owl figures and metal bird installations, were placed around the activity area to demonstrate the creative potential of recycling.

A new playground featuring equipment brought from Denmark was also built, with flooring made from a natural material derived from olive pits.

The village’s primary and middle school, attended by 116 students, was renovated, with new recreational areas and climate-themed murals.

The project incorporates renewable energy by integrating wind turbines and solar panels throughout the village.

The initiative brings together recycling, sustainable production, renewable energy and resource conservation, seeking to integrate zero-waste practices into everyday village life.