Türkiye eyes action-oriented COP31 with electrification at its core

Türkiye eyes action-oriented COP31 with electrification at its core

ANTALYA
Türkiye eyes action-oriented COP31 with electrification at its core

Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum

Türkiye is determined to put electrification at the center of the COP31 agenda, with summit President Murat Kurum seeking to make the climate conference an “implementation COP” where commitments translate into tangible action on the ground.

“From the very first day we took over the COP presidency, we said this would be an ‘implementation COP,’ where we would see the decisions taken here reflected in concrete action,” Kurum, Türkiye’s environment minister, told reporters ahead of the summit.

Türkiye is presiding over COP31 in Antalya, while Australia is overseeing the negotiations under an unusual arrangement reached to resolve a dispute over the conference’s host country.

Kurum said he would appear before the media alongside all previous COP presidents to brief the international community on the progress made so far and outline the goals for the next phase of global climate action.

“We will make a joint appeal to the world,” he said, describing the initiative as unprecedented in the history of the climate summits.

Alongside the formal negotiations, Türkiye is advancing an “action agenda” designed to encourage countries to endorse voluntary, non-binding commitments across a range of areas, from artificial intelligence to waste management.

At the heart of the initiative is an ambitious electrification drive aimed at increasing electricity’s share of global energy consumption from approximately 20 percent today to 35 percent by 2035.

“The energy crisis we have experienced this year has shaken us out of our complacency,” Kurum said.

“Electrification is the answer. It shields communities from the volatility of global energy markets while helping reduce emissions.”

Türkiye and Australia are also seeking to incorporate electrification into the summit’s “cover decision,” a high-level political declaration negotiated by consensus that is intended to capture the conference’s main outcomes.

The European Union, however, has called for the initiative to focus on “clean” electrification, a qualification that could open up debate over whether Türkiye’s proposal should include a role for fossil fuels.

A stronger push to phase out fossil fuels, the primary source of greenhouse gas emissions, appears unlikely, while financially constrained developed nations remain reluctant to pledge additional funding to help developing countries address the consequences of climate change.

The summit is also taking place against the backdrop of an energy crisis and mounting cost-of-living pressures, both exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

    Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

  2. More suspects detained in fund investigation

    More suspects detained in fund investigation

  3. Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

    Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

  4. Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

    Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

  5. Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit

    Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit
Recommended
Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices
Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran
Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit

Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit
Türkiye’s UN chief nominee vows ‘a more prosperous world’

Türkiye’s UN chief nominee vows ‘a more prosperous world’
Türkiye to host global climate talks as COP31 opens

Türkiye to host global climate talks as COP31 opens
Türkiye objects to East Med cable surveys

Türkiye objects to East Med cable surveys
WORLD Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, authorities and an energy provider said on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye aims to attract at least $10 billion in investment led by the private sector into data centers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure by 2030, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 7.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿