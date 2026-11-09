Erdoğan warns Trump against renewed Iran war

Erdoğan warns Trump against renewed Iran war

ANKARA
Erdoğan warns Trump against renewed Iran war

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has informed that he conveyed his concerns over the resumption of the U.S.-Iran war in his recent conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump, stressing Ankara’s continued engagement with both sides to prevent escalation in the region.

“We do not want a new wave of attacks launched against Iran and our region to be dragged into further instability. We express at every opportunity that a resolution to the problems is possible through dialogue and diplomacy,” Erdoğan told reporters on his return flight from Azerbaijan on Nov. 9.

Referring to his three phone conversations with Trump in last 10 days, Erdoğan said, “I discussed these matters with U.S. President Trump and explained our concerns. We have conveyed to both sides that we are ready to step in to open the door to peace and diplomacy.”

Erdoğan said Türkiye is making every effort to prevent a renewed conflict, amid growing reports that attacks against Iran could soon resume.

“We hope that common sense will prevail and that our region will pull back from the brink of the abyss. More conflict means nothing but further losses for our region,” the president added.

The price of the war is not paid merely by the warring sides, Erdoğan stressed. “Unfortunately, a vast geography stretching from Türkiye to the Gulf countries, from Iraq to Syria, and from Europe to Asia is affected by all of these developments,” he added.

 

Türkiye also takes part in ending Ukraine war

On a question about intensified efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as the parties will meet in Abu Dhabi, Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye is also exerting great efforts to this end while commending Trump’s personal engagement on the matter.

Türkiye has always been active in efforts to end the war since the conflict begun in 2022, Erdoğan said. “Türkiye has proven that it is ready to assume responsibility. We have discussed this matter with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin many times but we’ll speak with him again,” he said.

Türkiye is in constant dialogue with all sides, Erdoğan said, adding, “As Türkiye, we are ready to make Istanbul the center of negotiations once again when necessary, and to utilize human-centered diplomacy with all its instruments. We are hopeful. We are far more optimistic about peace.”

 

Two-state solution for Cyprus

On a question, Erdoğan reiterated how Ankara formulates a viable solution to the five-decades-old Cyprus problem.

“Cyprus issue is not just a foreign policy matter for us,” Erdoğan said, reaffirming Ankara’s view that the problem can be resolved only through the two-state solution.

“Our stance on Cyprus is also very clear. It must now be accepted as a fact that there are two distinct peoples and two separate states on the island. Models that have been tried repeatedly and thwarted every time by various ploys are nothing but a waste of time and energy.”

Erdoğan also called on all friendly nations to recognize the Turkish Cypriot state and establish economic, political and cultural ties with it. He also added that Türkiye will continue to take steps for making Turkish Cyprus more visible in the international arena.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

    Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

  2. Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med

    Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med

  3. Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31

    Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31

  4. Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

    Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

  5. Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln

    Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln
Recommended
Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med

Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med
COP31 leaders’ summit set to open in Türkiye with electrification in focus

COP31 leaders’ summit set to open in Türkiye with electrification in focus
Cypriot leaders agree to open two new crossings

Cypriot leaders agree to open two new crossings
Türkiye, Egypt eye joint warship construction

Türkiye, Egypt eye joint warship construction
UN chief hails Türkiye-hosted COP31 as talks focus on energy, transport

UN chief hails Türkiye-hosted COP31 as talks focus on energy, transport
Turkish Cyprus pitches new proposal to ‘change dynamics’ of talks

Turkish Cyprus pitches new proposal to ‘change dynamics’ of talks
WORLD Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

Iran's army said on Nov. 11 that an oil tanker had struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, where the country has been targeting ships that transit without its authorization.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slowed in September compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿