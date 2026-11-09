Türkiye calls for investment, not just pledges, at COP31

Erim Eriz – ANTALYA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye has called for climate pledges to be backed by investment as the U.N.’s COP31 summit opened in Antalya on Nov. 9, urging countries to deliver results beyond the negotiating rooms.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who holds the COP31 presidency, said decisions taken at the conference should translate into stronger infrastructure, improvements in farming and industrial production and lower household energy bills.

“Let us turn words into results. Let us turn decisions into investment,” he told delegates.

Kurum said the presidency’s Climate Implementation Bridge would connect projects seeking finance with investors, and countries needing technology with those able to provide it.

The aim was to bring capital and expertise to communities struggling to secure the resources needed for climate action.

He called for delivery of the COP29 finance agreement, which sets a goal of at least $300 billion annually for developing countries by 2035, with developed nations taking the lead.

It also calls for scaling up public and private funding to at least $1.3 trillion a year by the same date.

He said timely access to promised funding was essential to rebuilding trust between countries.

Kurum also reiterated the presidency’s “35-by-35” electrification pledge, which aims to raise electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035.

Renewable energy, stronger grids, storage, efficiency, clean transport and greener industry would need to advance together, he said.

He argued that climate policy could not be separated from economic development, food, energy and urban planning.

Drought in one region could affect food prices elsewhere, while floods and water shortages could disrupt production and livelihoods across borders, he said.

Warning that delays would raise the costs of climate change, Kurum said postponing investments in resilience could increase future disaster losses, while failure to deliver adaptation finance could deepen humanitarian crises.

He described dialogue, consensus and action as the principles guiding the presidency, saying Türkiye and Australia would work to bring developed and developing countries closer and ensure vulnerable Pacific nations were heard.

Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who is leading the negotiations, said the world would overshoot the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but could still return to it through urgent collective action.

“Paris is working, but we must move faster,” he said.

“We have the tools. The technologies we need are proven, commercial and scalable. What we need is to speed up deployment.”

U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said progress was “nowhere near fast or fair enough,” calling for easier access to pledged finance and steps to turn national climate plans into practical measures.

Vulnerable countries were paying the highest price for climate change, Stiell said, arguing that fairness must guide the shift to clean energy and greater resilience.

He called for delivery of the pledge to triple adaptation finance, alongside the goal of tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Stronger grids and methane cuts in the oil, gas and waste sectors were also needed, he said.

An agreement on a just transition mechanism would help countries bring all sections of society through the shift to a cleaner economy, Stiell said.

Finance talks should clarify how existing funding goals would be met without reopening previous agreements.

He also warned that fossil fuel price shocks were hurting households and driving inflation.

Citing the International Renewable Energy Agency, he said renewables had saved around $500 billion globally last year and a further $265 billion in the first half of 2026.

The conference, hosted by Türkiye for the first time, runs until Nov. 20.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host a leaders’ summit on Nov. 11-12.