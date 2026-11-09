Health gets first dedicated area at COP31

Health gets first dedicated area at COP31

ANTALYA
Health gets first dedicated area at COP31

In a historic shift for climate policy, health has been included as an independent action area for the first time in the history of the U.N. climate summit under Türkiye’s presidency, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has declared.


Speaking to the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, Memişoğlu noted health has been designated as the 10th action area under the “Dynamic and Resilient Health Systems” pillar.


“This is an important achievement in securing stronger international recognition of health as an integral part of the fight against climate change,” he said.


He said Türkiye aimed to help accelerate climate action by sharing its national health care experience, expertise and practices with the international community, while making the development of resilient health systems a shared global priority.


The Health Ministry will showcase its work on the impact of climate change on human health and climate-resilient health care systems.

COP31, Antalya,

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