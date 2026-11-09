Trump vows comeback as bitter showdown with Congress looms

WASHINGTON, DC

(AFP Photo)

Donald Trump vowed a political comeback on Nov. 8 as the major parties clashed over Democrat threats to prosecute top administration officials after the president’s Republicans lost control of Congress in midterm elections.



The devastating results in Nov. 3’s vote leave Trump politically hamstrung as he enters the remaining two-year ‘lame duck’ period of his White House tenure. It also opens the door to multiple investigations by the Democrat-controlled Congress of the president, his family and senior members of his administration.



On political talk shows on Nov. 8, incoming congressional leaders from the Democratic Party promised to hold Trump and his aides to account, while the president’s top law officer resolved to defend them and Trump dug in his heels on social media.



“America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding that the stock market that had grown during his tenure took a loss after the vote.



“But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”



On Nov. 6, a defiant Trump appointed hardline advisor Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, signaling a bare-knuckle fightback, even though many Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, have reflected on why they had lost so badly at the ballot box.



Miller was architect of Trump’s tough immigration policy, which analysts have identified as a contributing factor to the unpopularity of Republicans and their election debacle.



Amid Democrat threats for administration officials to “lawyer up,” Trump said he was ordering the Justice Department to examine Democratic threats to impeach members of his administration, likening it to “extortion.”



With control of committees in both chambers of Congress, Democrats can summon officials, demand documents and hold public hearings, putting Trump and his senior aides under intense scrutiny.