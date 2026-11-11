Russia-Ukraine agree ‘biggest’ prisoner release after talks

ABU DHABI

In this photograph, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (C-R), Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus G. Grynkewich (C), U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (C-L), Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia (2nd R), Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov (3rd R), Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov (4th R) and representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission attend a meeting in Abu Dhabi, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on November 10, 2026. (Ukranian Foreign Intelligence Service / AFP Handout Photo)

Russia and Ukraine have agreed their biggest ever release of prisoners after two days of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. envoy Jared Kushner told reporters on Nov. 11.



“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, which we’re going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” he said.



Kushner and fellow U.S. mediator Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on Nov. 12 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then to Dublin to debrief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



The two sides have exchanged thousands of captured soldiers throughout the almost five-year war, started by Russia’s 2022 invasion.



But diplomatic talks have so far failed to move the two sides closer to an agreement to halt the fighting, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people.



The two days of conversations in Abu Dhabi appeared to fit that mold, with the prisoner exchange and agreement to carry on talking the only concrete outcomes mentioned by any side in post-talks press statements.



Russian envoy Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov also said a large-scale prisoner exchange had been agreed, adding the numbers would be announced later.



Russia will continue talks with Ukraine, Medinsky said on Nov. 11 after the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, but added Moscow saw no reason to hold meetings with Europeans on ending the war. “The discussion will certainly continue,” Medinsky told reporters, adding that Moscow has “not received a single peace initiative or a single concrete peace proposal from European countries. So it is unclear what there is to discuss.”



Earlier, Zelensky said he was “happy” with U.S. mediators’ change in approach during the talks, but emphasized the need for security guarantees for his country.



Zelensky, speaking in Copenhagen on Nov. 10, said the talks were “constructive and quite substantive,” adding his team had reported that humanitarian issues and security guarantees were among the topics discussed.



Asked about changes in the approach to peace talks by Kushner and Witkoff, Zelensky said: “I see changes. I’m very happy with what I hear.”



However, fighting continued overnight. The governor of Russia’s Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, posted on Telegram on Nov. 11 that a Ukrainian drone barrage had sparked a fire at Ust-Luga, a key Baltic port for oil exports.



The attack wounded three workers, he said in a later post, adding that Russian air defenses had downed 150 drones in the region during the night.



In Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed this week’s discussions as “very productive” and called for Europeans to be eventually included at the negotiating table “because they are part of solving this problem.”



Europe has been rattled as Trump floated a deal with Russia on rewriting European post-war security, also worrying that Washington will force Kiev to accept a de-facto defeat.



Kushner said the U.S. hoped to “create a new framework” of security between Ukraine, Russia and Europe that will secure “decades, if not centuries, of peace.”



Moscow, which several weeks before invading Ukraine issued an ultimatum to Western countries to roll back troops from eastern Europe, had also said this was a priority.



Ukraine has warned against a “Yalta 2.0”, referring to Western leaders dividing Europe with the Soviet Union after World War II, and the EU has said security arrangements can only be discussed after a ceasefire.



“Putin wants the USSR back,” Zelensky told Danish media. Putin has repeatedly turned down broader ceasefire offers and vowed his troops will press on in Ukraine.