Working groups set up for Zangezur Corridor

Working groups set up for Zangezur Corridor

BAKU
Working groups set up for Zangezur Corridor

The United States, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to establish a series of trilateral meetings aimed at advancing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), with initial discussions set to focus on transport links and electricity transmission.


The planned 43-kilometer Zangezur Corridor will cross southern Armenia, providing Azerbaijan with a direct connection to its exclave of Nakhchivan and onward access to Türkiye, a close ally of Baku.


Construction of the route is expected to begin in 2027 The project will be developed by a U.S.-Armenian joint venture, granting Washington a controlling stake and a strategic foothold in a region where Russia has traditionally maintained significant influence. pipelines along the corridor.


Officials from the three countries established a series of trilateral technical working groups to advance planning for the multimodal transit corridor.

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