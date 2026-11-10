Erdoğan vows to bolster ‘domestic front’ amid crises

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared on Nov. 10 that Türkiye is nearing the resolution of its decades-long terrorism problem, pledging to reinforce national unity amid surrounding regional conflicts.

“We are engaged in a major mobilization for progress in every field. We have made significant progress toward completely resolving the terrorism issue. Despite the conflicts surrounding us, we are moving toward our shared future. We are further strengthening our domestic front through new initiatives,” Erdoğan said.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 88th anniversary of the death of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Erdoğan said his government was working to build a stronger country despite regional instability.

He said the government had made progress in defense, production, foreign policy, health care, justice, education and transportation, adding that it aimed to raise the country above the level of contemporary civilizations.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was also working to strengthen peace, security and stability beyond its borders, alongside efforts to address domestic security challenges.

He described the government’s goal of drafting a new “civilian” constitution as another major priority, saying it would be one of its most important contributions to the country.

The president also highlighted the importance of preserving the institutions responsible for safeguarding the country’s history, language and cultural heritage.

He praised the Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and History, which oversees the Turkish Historical Society, the Turkish Language Association, the Atatürk Research Center and the Atatürk Cultural Center, for its academic and research work.

Erdoğan invoked Atatürk’s leadership during the national struggle, emphasizing that the independence movement proved the nation’s future rests on its people’s resolve, not on foreign patronage.

He also criticized those who, he said, had used Atatürk’s legacy for their own political agendas and created divisions between the republic and its citizens.

“We have tried to heal this wound opened by those who reject our heritage by embracing both the achievements of the republic and our thousands of years of history,” he said.

Erdoğan added that his government had removed restrictions and expanded the scope of democracy, rights and freedoms.

He concluded by paying tribute to Atatürk, soldiers killed in the country’s conflicts and veterans, saying the government would continue working to make the country stronger.