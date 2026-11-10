Industrial output rebounds in September

Industrial output rebounds in September

ANKARA
Industrial output rebounds in September

Türkiye’s industrial output rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, ending four months of annual declines, official data showed on Nov. 10.

Production increased 2.1 percent from August on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said. The annual figure was adjusted for calendar effects.

Manufacturing output grew 2.6 percent annually and 2.3 percent monthly. Mining and quarrying production rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier and 1.1 percent from August.

Output in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector increased 4 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent month-on-month.

Separate TÜİK data showed that annual construction cost inflation accelerated to 30.8 percent in September from 29.59 percent in August, its highest rate since December 2024.

The monthly increase slowed to 1.81 percent from 2.04 percent.

Material costs rose 2.94 percent from August, while labor costs fell 0.23 percent. Compared with a year earlier, material costs increased 31.31 percent and labor costs climbed 29.84 percent.

Building construction costs rose 29.29 percent annually and 1.24 percent monthly.

Costs for non-building projects increased more sharply, rising 35.66 percent year-on-year and 3.61 percent from August.

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