Boeing to cut 5 pct of commercial airplane workforce

SEATTLE

Boeing plans to cut about 5 percent of its commercial airplane workforce after delays in increasing production left the division overstaffed.

The reductions will combine attrition and involuntary layoffs, with notices expected as early as December, division president and CEO Stephanie Pope told employees on Nov. 9.

Based on its year-end 2025 workforce, the cut would cover about 2,500 positions.

“Adjusting our production schedules and reducing aircraft output puts us in an overstaffed position,” she wrote.

Pope said Boeing’s factories and suppliers needed more time to stabilize operations before production increases could proceed as planned.

The announcement follows Boeing’s decision last month to postpone a planned increase in 737 MAX production until 2027.

The company also expects to miss its 737 delivery target this year and has struggled to raise 787 Dreamliner output.

Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs across Boeing in 2024, when a machinists’ strike and the fallout from a midair door-plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 added to its financial difficulties.

Pope said investments in staff, training and infrastructure had improved quality and delivery performance, but the company had yet to fully recover.

Boeing said it would offer affected employees layoff benefits, job placement assistance and support through its Employee Assistance Program.