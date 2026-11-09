Türkiye’s current account forecast to post $2.4 billion surplus in September

ISTANBUL

Economists predict Türkiye’s September current account surplus will reach $2.4 billion, according to a state-run Anadolu Agency survey on Nov. 9.

The survey ahead of the Central Bank’s September 2026 balance of payments data, due on Nov. 13, included 14 economists.

Economists’ forecasts for September’s current account balance ranged from a surplus of $1.9 billion to $2.9 billion.

For the full year, the respondents projected a current account deficit of $45.3 billion.

Full-year current account deficit estimates among participating economists ranged between $40 billion and $54 billion.

In August, Türkiye’s current account recorded a surplus of $4.05 billion, while the 12-month rolling deficit stood at $42.1 billion.