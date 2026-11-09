Türkiye, China advance green development, tech ties at Istanbul forum

ISTANBUL

Business leaders and senior officials from Türkiye and China gathered in Istanbul on Nov. 9 for the Türkiye-China Green Development Business Forum to expand bilateral economic cooperation.

Co-organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the event brought together Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, CECEP Chairman Liao Jiasheng, and CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin also attended the forum.

Addressing the opening session, DEIK President Nail Olpak said Türkiye and China stand out globally with their strong economic potential and development achievements.

“China is a leader in green technology, while Türkiye is a country that can become a production and export hub for these technologies through its proximity to Europe and the Customs Union,” Olpak said.

He stressed that both nations should utilize these two infrastructures as complementary assets amid shifting global competition and rising uncertainty.

Olpak noted that achieving a more balanced bilateral trade relationship with China is vital for sustainability, adding that Chinese high-tech investments and incentives under the HIT-30 program and Istanbul Finance Center would support that goal.

Touching on the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor, Olpak said the Turkish side aims to play an active role in filling return-leg cargo containers along the route.

DEIK Türkiye-China Business Council Chairman Aydın Mıstaçoğlu said their primary priority is turning bilateral economic potential into concrete projects, mutual investments, and long-term partnerships.

“Today, we are advancing our cooperation with a focus on green development and can develop joint projects in renewable energy, energy storage, electric mobility, and low-carbon industry,” Mıstaçoğlu said.

He stated that they aim to launch the Türkiye-China Technology and Innovation Center with CCPIT support as a permanent platform for technology sharing, joint research and development, and investment cooperation.

Mıstaçoğlu also noted that both sides agreed to hold the fourth Türkiye-China Business Conference in Beijing during the first half of 2027, hosted by CCPIT.

The forum featured panel discussions on green energy supply chains and Middle Corridor trade balance before concluding with business-to-business meetings.