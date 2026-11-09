Türkiye backs 33 mobility projects with 64 billion Turkish Liras

ANKARA

Türkiye has allocated 64 billion Turkish Liras to support 33 projects focused on developing domestic mobility technologies and expanding the production of high value-added goods.

According to data from the Industry and Technology Ministry, the country’s ongoing technology drive seeks to expand production of medium-high and high-technology products, as well as strategically important goods critical to the development of these sectors.

Under the Technology-Oriented Industry Move Program, a total of 195 billion liras have been allocated to 213 projects to date. The programme supports investments across a range of fields, including machinery, digital transformation, mobility, structural transformation in manufacturing, emerging innovative technologies, healthcare and chemicals.

Among the supported projects, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) received 10 billion liras for the design and development of a domestically developed next-generation turbofan engine. The project aims to complete the engine’s preliminary, conceptual and detailed design phases, as well as qualification and maturation processes, paving the way for mass production. The engine is intended for use in civil aviation, unmanned aerial systems, ships and jet aircraft.

Ulak Haberleşme was granted 4 billion liras for a project to develop and manufacture 5G base stations. The initiative aims to deliver end-to-end 5G communication technology tailored to operators’ needs through different product configurations.

Meanwhile, Volta Motor received 2 billion liras in support to produce and localise an electric mini car designed for urban use. The project envisages the development of a fully electric, rechargeable four-seat vehicle intended to provide a cost-effective solution for short-distance transportation.