Krakow shooting suspect dies

Krakow shooting suspect dies

KRAKOW
Krakow shooting suspect dies

People arrive at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. (AP Photo)

The man Polish authorities said was responsible for a deadly weekend shooting spree in Krakow has died, police said on Nov. 9.


“We inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died this morning in the hospital,” regional police said in a post on X of the 24-year-old Polish man who allegedly opened fire on Nov. 7 in central Krakow.


Six people, including two foreigners, were killed, and about 15 others were wounded, in Poland’s worst fatal shooting since the end of communism in 1989.


The gunman is suspected to have killed nine people in all after the bodies of three people, his parents and sister, were found at their home two hours’ drive from Krakow.


He was wounded in a shootout with police and had been in critical condition in hospital.


Prosecutors on Nov. 8 opened an investigation into an “act of terrorism” and Poland’s interior minister has said the suspect was fascinated by “far-right ideologies,” which has drawn the ire of the conservative and nationalist opposition.


Political scientist Ewa Marciniak, from Warsaw University, suggested that the tragedy in Krakow could soon be exploited for political gain.


“Tragedies like the one in Krakow only serve to sharpen political divisions,” she told AFP.


“After a period of shared mourning comes the search for those responsible, all taking place in a political climate defined by deep-seated, mutual hostility among political leaders.”

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