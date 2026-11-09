Germany’s trade surplus shrinks to $17.4 billion in September

Germany’s trade surplus shrinks to $17.4 billion in September

Anadolu Agency- ANKARA
Germany’s trade surplus shrinks to $17.4 billion in September

Germany’s foreign trade surplus contracted to 15.6 billion euroes ($17.4 billion) in September, weighed down by a sharp rise in imports, official data showed on Nov. 9.

The trade surplus shrank from 17.9 billion euros in August, missing market expectations of 19.2 billion euros, according to provisional figures released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

On the other hand, the trade surplus widened slightly compared with the 15.5 billion euros recorded during the same period last year.

Exports from Europe’s largest economy grew 2 percent month-on-month to 141.1 billion euros, beating consensus forecasts of a 0.5 percent gain.

Imports climbed 4.2 percent from August to 125.5 billion euros, also outpacing expectations of a 0.5 percent monthly increase.

The U.S. remained the primary destination for German goods despite a 0.5 percent monthly decline to 13.4 billion euros, though exports to the U.S. surged 10.3 percent compared with last September.

Exports to China fell 5.2 percent month-on-month to 5.5 billion euroes, while sales to the U.K. dropped 4.7 percent to 7.3 billion euros.

On the import side, China maintained its position as Germany’s top supplier, delivering 17.3 billion euros in goods after a 1.6 percent monthly rise, followed by the U.S. with 8.8 billion euros and the U.K. with 3.3 billion euros.

On an annual basis, exports surged 7.7 percent from 131 billion euros in September 2025, while imports rose 8.7 percent from 115.5 billion euros.

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