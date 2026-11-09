Deposit interest leads monthly returns in October

Deposit interest leads monthly returns in October

ISTANBUL
Deposit interest leads monthly returns in October

Deposit interest generated the highest monthly real return among financial investment instruments in October 2026 when adjusted for consumer price inflation (CPI), according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 9.

Deposit interest provided investors with a monthly real return of 0.39 percent, while government domestic debt instruments (DİBS) posted a slight real loss of 0.01 percent.

The U.S. dollar, euro and gold bullion also ended the month in negative territory, with real losses of 0.95 percent, 3.53 percent and 5.57 percent, respectively. Equities recorded the worst performance, declining 15.31 percent in real terms.

On a quarterly basis, deposit interest also delivered the highest real return, at 2.92 percent, based on CPI. During the same period, equities posted the largest loss, falling 21.11 percent in real terms.

Over a six-month period, government domestic debt instruments provided the highest real return, at 5.59 percent. Equities recorded the steepest decline, with a real loss of 23.98 percent.

On an annual basis, government domestic debt instruments generated the highest real return, at 4.04 percent, based on CPI. Deposit interest also remained in positive territory with a real return of 0.29 percent.

In contrast, the U.S. dollar and gold bullion delivered annual real losses of 8.92 percent and 11.70 percent, respectively. Equities recorded the steepest decline at 15.09 percent, while the euro posted a real loss of 12.26 percent.

Türkiye, Investment,

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