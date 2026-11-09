Gaza storm, flooding leave displaced families without shelter

Gaza storm, flooding leave displaced families without shelter

GAZA CITY
Gaza storm, flooding leave displaced families without shelter

People stand at the site of a deadly sand embankment collapse at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on November 9, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Gaza families struggle to find shelter from rain and cold as tarpaulins fail and damaged buildings risk collapsing, with the United States reportedly pushing Israel to advance in plans on the war-torn Palestinian strip.

Since early on Nov. 7, hundreds of displaced families have been seen fleeing camps in parts of Gaza City and in the central and northern areas of the territory after they were inundated by rainwater.

Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh appealed on Nov. 8 for urgent shelter supplies, saying flooding left 350,000 displaced Palestinians sleeping in the open.

“Is the world waiting for our children to freeze?” he said, urging immediate action to protect children at displacement sites.

Al-Bursh called for the opening of crossings to allow in tents and reconstruction materials. He said thousands of tents were waiting at the crossings, but the Israeli army was refusing to let them into Gaza.

Earlier on Nov. 8, a woman and four children were killed and others injured when a landslide struck tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Rescuers were still searching for missing people.

Heavy rain and strong winds have battered Gaza since Nov. 6 evening. The Government Media Office said 70,000 tents flooded and dozens of walls previously damaged by Israeli bombardment collapsed within the storm’s first 12 hours.

Entire displacement camps flooded, with water reaching 1.5 meters in some areas.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him to begin reconstruction efforts in Gaza following images of flooding caused by heavy rains, Israeli media reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s senior envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff also took part in the phone call, according to the report.

The implementation of the plan, which envisages Hamas disarming and the transfer of administrative control in Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic government, has effectively been put on hold during Israel’s election campaign.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

    Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

  2. Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med

    Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med

  3. Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31

    Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31

  4. Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

    Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

  5. Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln

    Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln
Recommended
Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz
Mexico works to block passage of US-bound migrant caravan

Mexico works to block passage of US-bound migrant caravan
Carney to raise interference concerns in talks with Chinas Xi

Carney to raise interference concerns in talks with China's Xi
Ukraines Zelensky welcomes changes in US approach during talks with Russia

Ukraine's Zelensky welcomes 'changes' in US approach during talks with Russia
UK arrests US soldier suspected of spying for Russia

UK arrests US soldier suspected of spying for Russia
Working groups set up for Zangezur Corridor

Working groups set up for Zangezur Corridor
Bulgaria motorway pileup kills at least 11

Bulgaria motorway pileup kills at least 11
WORLD Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

Iran's army said on Nov. 11 that an oil tanker had struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, where the country has been targeting ships that transit without its authorization.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slowed in September compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿