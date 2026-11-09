Ex-Hungary PM Orban’s brother detained

Ex-Hungary PM Orban’s brother detained

BUDAPEST
Ex-Hungary PM Orban’s brother detained

Hungary's former Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the electoral campaign closing rally of the governing Fidesz in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (AP File Photo)

Hungarian police took nationalist ex-leader Viktor Orban’s brother into custody on Nov. 9, according to a press report shared by Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

The pro-EU conservative won a landslide election victory in April to end 16 years in power for Orban, promising to investigate alleged corruption and abuse of office during his rival’s rule.

“According to press reports, Viktor Orban’s brother, Aron Orban, has been taken into custody on suspicion of human trafficking,” Magyar wrote on Facebook.

The original report comes from Kontroll, a news site owned by Magyar’s brother.

Police said “several people have been taken into custody” in Budapest and in two towns in the surrounding Pest County in an operation carried out in connection with two ongoing criminal proceedings.

“Searches are currently under way at the homes of those under investigation,” the statement said. “We expect to provide further updates this afternoon regarding the details of the offences and the investigative measures carried out today,” it added.

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