Türkiye commemorates Atatürk on 88th anniversary of death

Türkiye commemorates Atatürk on 88th anniversary of death

ANKARA
Türkiye commemorates Atatürk on 88th anniversary of death

Life across Türkiye came to a standstill at 9:05 a.m. on Nov. 10 as sirens sounded nationwide, marking the anniversary of the death of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

For one minute, traffic stopped, pedestrians stood in silence and drivers stepped out of their vehicles to pay tribute to the leader who established the Turkish Republic in 1923 at the exact moment of his death. Flags were lowered to half-mast across the country.

The main state ceremony was held at Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum in the capital Ankara, where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other senior state officials walked along the ceremonial Road of Lions before laying a wreath at his tomb.

In Istanbul, commemorations drew large crowds to Dolmabahçe Palace, where Atatürk died on Nov. 10, 1938. Room 71, where he spent his final moments, was opened to visitors, with people gathering throughout the morning to pay their respects.

A formal wreath-laying ceremony was also held at Taksim Republic Monument. In Kadıköy, thousands of people joined a human chain stretching for kilometers between Fenerbahçe Military Officers’ Club and Bostancı waterfront. The gathering, organized with the participation of the district municipality and volunteers, began at 8 a.m. At 9:05 a.m., kayaks, boats and divers carrying Turkish flags joined the commemoration from the sea.

A separate procession organized by Beşiktaş Anatolian High School students marched toward Dolmabahçe Palace accompanied by school bands.

The Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic team SOLOTÜRK was also scheduled to conduct a commemorative flypast over Anıtkabir.

Atatürk, who led Türkiye’s War of Independence against occupying forces following World War I, founded the republic in 1923 and introduced sweeping political, legal and social reforms as part of his effort to transform the country into a modern nation-state. He died at Dolmabahçe Palace at the age of 57.

 

Last surviving witness to Atatürk’s burial recalls historic day

Yekta Güngör Özden, 94, the only surviving member of the 10 people who witnessed Mustafa Kemal Atatürk being laid to rest inside his mausoleum in 1953, has recalled the emotional ceremony and the final journey of the republic’s founder.

Then a 21-year-old student representative, Özden helped organize a vigil by 180 university and college students at Ankara’s Ethnography Museum, where Atatürk’s body had rested since his death in 1938. He was also among those who entered the burial chamber beneath Anıtkabir when the coffin was lowered on Nov. 10, 1953. Recalling the funeral procession from the museum to the mausoleum, he said he could never forget the silence around Ankara Palace, broken only by sobbing, the footsteps of soldiers, the wheels of the gun carriage and the sound of birds.

At the burial, soil brought from places including Thessaloniki, the birthplace of Atatürk, and Karaman, his mother’s hometown, was scattered over the grave. Özden also recalled Atatürk’s sister, Makbule Atadan, breaking down in tears beside the grave, saying the moment remained deeply etched in his memory.

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