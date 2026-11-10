UN chief hails Türkiye-hosted COP31 as talks focus on energy, transport

UN chief hails Türkiye-hosted COP31 as talks focus on energy, transport

ANTALYA
UN chief hails Türkiye-hosted COP31 as talks focus on energy, transport

On the morning of the second day of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31) the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic, was honored with a moment of silence at 9:05 a.m. on the 88th anniversary of his passing, on Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Nov. 10 praised Türkiye’s organization of COP31 in the southern Turkish city of Antalya, as negotiations entered their second day with a focus on energy and transport.

“I have attended many COP summits, and I have been genuinely impressed by the high quality of Türkiye’s organization of COP,” Guterres told the state-run Anadolu Agency, referring to the annual climate conference, which began on Nov. 9 and will run through Nov. 20.

The Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya is hosting a two-week climate diplomacy marathon, bringing together world leaders, policymakers and scientists to shape the global climate agenda.

On the second day of the conference, discussions under the theme of “Energy and Transport” focused on the transition to clean energy.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye envisages $300 billion in investment in its energy transition by 2040, stressing that the time had come to turn commitments into action.

 

Former COP presidents issue declaration

Meanwhile, former COP presidents issued a joint declaration expressing their support for this year’s organization.

The declaration emphasized the need for a permanent link and continuity between successive COP conferences, adding that it also outlined the contributions made from COP21 through COP31.

In his remarks, COP31 President and Turkish environment minister Kurum said Türkiye aimed to build on previous achievements, strengthen trust among countries and accelerate the implementation of climate action.

“Our goal in Antalya is to deliver outcomes that build on the progress made so far, reinforce trust among countries and accelerate the implementation of climate action,” Kurum said.

“We want COP31 to become a milestone in the second decade of the Paris Agreement, further consolidating this trust,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia

Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia

    Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia

  2. Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye

    Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye

  3. Turkish, Qatari leaders set for Istanbul talks

    Turkish, Qatari leaders set for Istanbul talks

  4. Parliament speaker holds 2nd day of party talks on terror bid

    Parliament speaker holds 2nd day of party talks on terror bid

  5. COP31 leaders press rich nations and oil firms on climate costs

    COP31 leaders press rich nations and oil firms on climate costs
Recommended
Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia

Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia
Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye

Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye
Turkish, Qatari leaders set for Istanbul talks

Turkish, Qatari leaders set for Istanbul talks
COP31 leaders press rich nations and oil firms on climate costs

COP31 leaders press rich nations and oil firms on climate costs
Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med

Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med
Zero waste takes center stage on 3rd day of COP31

Zero waste takes center stage on 3rd day of COP31
Cypriot leaders agree to open two new crossings

Cypriot leaders agree to open two new crossings
WORLD Uproar in Israeli parliament over Arab-Israeli lawmakers

Uproar in Israeli parliament over Arab-Israeli lawmakers

Tensions ran high at the first session of Israel’s parliament on Nov. 10 as old and new party leaders traded barbs over the possibility of forming a government with the support of Arab lists.
ECONOMY Türkiye to expand renewable energy capacity to cut import dependence: Şimşek

Türkiye to expand renewable energy capacity to cut import dependence: Şimşek

Türkiye will continue investing in renewable energy as it seeks to reduce its dependence on imported energy and limit macrofinancial risks, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Nov. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿