UN chief hails Türkiye-hosted COP31 as talks focus on energy, transport

ANTALYA

On the morning of the second day of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31) the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic, was honored with a moment of silence at 9:05 a.m. on the 88th anniversary of his passing, on Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Nov. 10 praised Türkiye’s organization of COP31 in the southern Turkish city of Antalya, as negotiations entered their second day with a focus on energy and transport.

“I have attended many COP summits, and I have been genuinely impressed by the high quality of Türkiye’s organization of COP,” Guterres told the state-run Anadolu Agency, referring to the annual climate conference, which began on Nov. 9 and will run through Nov. 20.

The Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya is hosting a two-week climate diplomacy marathon, bringing together world leaders, policymakers and scientists to shape the global climate agenda.

On the second day of the conference, discussions under the theme of “Energy and Transport” focused on the transition to clean energy.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye envisages $300 billion in investment in its energy transition by 2040, stressing that the time had come to turn commitments into action.

Former COP presidents issue declaration

Meanwhile, former COP presidents issued a joint declaration expressing their support for this year’s organization.

The declaration emphasized the need for a permanent link and continuity between successive COP conferences, adding that it also outlined the contributions made from COP21 through COP31.

In his remarks, COP31 President and Turkish environment minister Kurum said Türkiye aimed to build on previous achievements, strengthen trust among countries and accelerate the implementation of climate action.

“Our goal in Antalya is to deliver outcomes that build on the progress made so far, reinforce trust among countries and accelerate the implementation of climate action,” Kurum said.

“We want COP31 to become a milestone in the second decade of the Paris Agreement, further consolidating this trust,” he added.