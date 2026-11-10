China’s trade surplus tops $1 trillion as exports surge

China’s trade surplus tops $1 trillion as exports surge

BEIJING
China’s trade surplus tops $1 trillion as exports surge

China’s trade surplus reached $1.04 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026 as global investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure supported exports of high-tech products and helped offset weak domestic demand.

Exports rose 35.2 percent year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms in October, customs data showed on Nov. 10. Growth eased from September’s 36.3 percent but exceeded the 33.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Imports climbed 41.6 percent, accelerating from 31 percent in September and beating expectations of a 32 percent rise. The monthly trade surplus narrowed to $105.3 billion from $133.5 billion.

China passed the $1 trillion surplus threshold for a second consecutive year, reaching it a month earlier than in 2025 and putting it on course to exceed last year’s record of nearly $1.2 trillion.

The export gains have supported an economy facing subdued consumption and a prolonged property downturn that has weakened household wealth and confidence.

The imbalance is also evident in the car market. Passenger vehicle exports rose 68.2 percent year-on-year in October, while domestic sales fell 27.3 percent, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Weak demand at home has pushed automakers to seek more buyers overseas.

The growing surplus could increase pressure for further trade restrictions, particularly in the European Union.

Beijing and Brussels have agreed to limit Chinese hybrid-vehicle exports to the bloc, but the measures have yet to take effect. Manufacturers are expected to bring shipments forward, supporting exports in the near term.

“The risk of additional tariffs and other trade barriers will remain elevated in 2027, particularly as Chinese manufacturers continue expanding their presence in overseas markets,” said Joe Peissel, lead macroeconomist at Trivium China.

China’s trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $32.71 billion in October from $34.01 billion the previous month.

Beijing announced a two-month extension of its trade truce with Washington on Nov. 9, a day before it was due to expire. It has said additional purchases of U.S. agricultural goods depend on implementation of the two countries’ reciprocal tariff-reduction agreement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet at next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, with trade and tariffs among the issues facing the two governments.

China’s growing reliance on overseas sales leaves its economy exposed to any slowdown in global demand, including a retreat from the AI investment boom that has supported exports this year.

“The outlook for exports depends on how long the AI boom will last,” Macquarie analysts wrote.

They expect exports to accelerate further in the fourth quarter before growth starts to slow in the first quarter of 2027.

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