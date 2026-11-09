ECB warns extreme water scarcity puts eurozone output at risk

ECB warns extreme water scarcity puts eurozone output at risk

Anadolu Agency - ISTANBUL
ECB warns extreme water scarcity puts eurozone output at risk

(AFP via Getty Images)

The European Central Bank (ECB) warned on Nov. 9 that an extreme water scarcity event could put up to 24 of euro area economic output at risk of loss.


ECB research showed that 72 percent of companies in the eurozone are highly dependent on ecosystem services, while nearly 75 percent of bank corporate lending goes to firms exposed to at least one ecosystem service.


The central bank estimated that meeting EU objectives will require additional green investment of around 3 percent of bloc gross domestic product annually until 2030.


Estimates indicate that the public sector will cover 20 percent to 25 percent of total green investment needs, leaving the vast majority to be financed by private capital.


Highlighting physical shocks in 2026, the report noted that low water levels on the river Rhine in July shaved roughly 0.2 percentage points off German third-quarter real GDP growth.


The ECB also warned of a widening insurance protection gap, noting that less than one-quarter of natural catastrophe losses in the EU are insured, with coverage falling below 5 percent in several member countries.


Between 1981 and 2023, extreme weather disasters caused around 900 billion euros ($1.01 trillion) in direct economic losses across the bloc, with more than one-fifth occurring in the last three years.


Internally, the central bank reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 46 percent in 2025 compared with 2019 levels and integrated factors into its Eurosystem collateral framework for marketable corporate assets this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

    Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

  2. Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med

    Türkiye greenlights Greek cable project in east Med

  3. Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31

    Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31

  4. Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

    Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

  5. Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln

    Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln
Recommended
Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31

Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31
Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln

Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln
Venezuela opens electricity sector to private investment

Venezuela opens electricity sector to private investment
German annual inflation eases to 2.8% in October,

German annual inflation eases to 2.8% in October,
Nvidia CEO affair revives push for tougher US line on China

Nvidia CEO affair revives push for tougher US line on China
Birol backs electrification push at COP31

Birol backs electrification push at COP31
Industrial output rebounds in September

Industrial output rebounds in September
WORLD Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

Iran says tanker struck mine, caught fire in Hormuz

Iran's army said on Nov. 11 that an oil tanker had struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, where the country has been targeting ships that transit without its authorization.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slowed in September compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿